Dhanlaxmi Bank appoints JK Shivan as MD & CEO

Dhanlaxmi Bank said on Thursday it has appointed JK Shivan as managing director and CEO with the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The bank in a regulatory filing said its proposal for appointment of Shivan as MD and CEO for a period of three years from the date of taking charge has been approved by the RBI, following which the board of directors formally appointed him.

The bank board moved a resolution on December 26, as asked by the RBI, for shareholders’ approval via electronic voting for the appointment of Shivan as the MD and CEO. The resolution was passed with an overwhelming majority of 99.81% and consequently the RBI gave its approval on Thursday for the formal appointment.

Dhanlaxmi is currently managed by a committee of directors (COD) and the tenure of which expires on January 31,2021. Sivan is expected to take charge by February 1.