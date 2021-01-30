  • MORE MARKET STATS

Despite worsening asset quality, Manappuram Fin Q3 net up 16.6%

By: |
January 30, 2021 4:30 AM

The company’s gold loan AUM increased 24.43% to Rs20,211.58 crore from Rs16,242.95 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Aggregate gold loan disbursement was at Rs 57,445.14 crore while the number of live gold loan customers stood at 26.2 lakh (as of December 31, 2020).Aggregate gold loan disbursement was at Rs 57,445.14 crore while the number of live gold loan customers stood at 26.2 lakh (as of December 31, 2020).

NBFC Manappuram Finance on Friday reported a 16.64 % year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year to Rs 483.19 crore.

The Kerala-based lender, which also operates a home loan, microfinance and commercial vehicle-leasing subsidiary, has reported a standalone net profit of Rs 465.29 crore for its gold loan business, an increase of 39.28% from Rs 334 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.

Related News

Total consolidated operating income during the quarter stood at Rs 1,643.81 crore —14.46% growth over Rs 1436.19 crore reported in Q3 of the previous fiscal year. Consolidated assets under management (AUM) grew 14.70% to Rs 27,642.48 crore, from Rs24,099.95 crore a year ago.

Sharing the results with the media, MD & CEO VP Nandakumar said, “Once again, our results have been in line with our guidance. During this quarter, while gold loans did well, the turnaround in our microfinance subsidiary is particularly noteworthy. We are now confident that the pandemic related woes are behind us, and look forward to good growth in all our businesses in the coming days.”

The company’s gold loan AUM increased 24.43% to Rs20,211.58 crore from Rs16,242.95 crore in the year-ago quarter. Aggregate gold loan disbursement was at Rs 57,445.14 crore while the number of live gold loan customers stood at 26.2 lakh (as of December 31, 2020).

For the standalone entity, the average borrowing cost during the quarter decreased 18 bps to 8.95 %. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 25.85% while the gross NPA was at 1.26 % and net NPA at 0.84 % for the standalone entity.

The board of directors approved payment of an interim dividend of Rs 0.65 per share of the face value of Rs 2.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Despite worsening asset quality Manappuram Fin Q3 net up 16.6%
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Union Bank net dives 37% due to threefold jump in provisions
2IndusInd Bank net falls 34% YoY on higher provisions
3Non-food bank credit grows at 5.9% in December: RBI