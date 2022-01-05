Deposits: Four large, mid-sized banks report 10.5-26% y-o-y rise in Q3

HDFC Bank’s deposits rose 13.8% on a yearly basis to Rs 14.46 lakh crore as on December-end.

Four large and mid-sized banks — HDFC Bank, YES Bank, IDFC First Bank and Bank of Maharashtra — on Tuesday reported a 10.5%-26% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in their deposit base for the quarter ended December. Excluding YES Bank, the three lenders also saw a double-digit on-year growth in their advances, based on provisional data.

HDFC Bank’s deposits rose 13.8% on a yearly basis to Rs 14.46 lakh crore as on December-end. On a sequential basis, the deposits rose 2.8%. Retail deposits grew nearly 17% from last year, while wholesale deposits grew by around 1%. The lender’s low-cost current account and savings account (CASA) deposits stood at Rs 6.81 lakh crore as on December 31, 2021, up 24.6% on a year-on-year basis. In percentage terms, the bank’s CASA ratio stood at around 47% as on December 31.

The lender’s total loans rose 16.4% on a yearly basis to Rs 12.60 lakh crore in the quarter ended December, higher than the industry trend of 7.1%. As per the bank’s internal business classification, retail loans grew by around 13.5% on a yearly basis, commercial and rural banking loans grew by around 29.5%, and corporate and other wholesale loans grew by around 7.5%. “During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Bank purchased loans aggregating Rs 74.68 billion (Rs 7,468 crore) through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited,” the bank said.

On the other hand, YES Bank’s net advances rose 3.9% on year and 2.1% on a sequential basis to Rs 1.76 lakh crore as on December end. The lender’s retail disbursements for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 9,233 crore. Deposit growth outpaced credit growth as the bank reported a 26% year-on-year rise in its total deposit base to Rs 1.84 lakh crore. Of these, CASA deposits stood at Rs 55,997 crore as on December end. As on December 31, the bank’s credit to deposit ratio stood at 95.7%, while liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 127%.

Further, IDFC First Bank reported that its total customer deposits had rose 10.5% on year to Rs 85,387 crore as on December end. The bank’s CASA ratio stood at 51.85% while average LCR was 150.7%. As on December end, the lender’s gross funded assets stood at Rs 1.22 lakh crore, up 10.7% on year. Retail loans, including mortgages, accounted for 51.1% of the lender’s loan book, while corporate loans and others accounted for 23.7%. “Effective December 31, 2021, the Bank will disaggregate businesses into retail loans, commercial loans, rural loans, infrastructure loans and corporate loans for greater visibility of underlying portfolio and report the same,” the lender said.

Lastly, Bank of Maharashtra reported a 23% on year rise in its total advances to Rs 1.29 lakh crore as on December end. The lender’s deposit book stood at Rs 1.86 lakh crore, up 15.21% on year, with CASA ratio of 55.1%.