  • MORE MARKET STATS

Depositors should be careful while chasing high returns: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

By: |
December 12, 2021 1:27 PM

Das said high returns come with higher risk, so depositors should be discerning enough while chasing returns.

shaktikanta dasReserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. (File photo: IE)

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Sunday cautioned depositors to be careful while chasing high returns as it comes with higher risk.

Das said high returns come with higher risk, so depositors should be discerning enough while chasing returns.

Related News

Speaking at the ‘Depositors First: Guaranteed Time-bound Deposit Insurance Payment up to Rs 5 lakh’, he said the RBI remains committed to ensuring that the banking system remains robust and resilient.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Depositors should be careful while chasing high returns RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Government unlikely to announce capital infusion for PSU banks in Budget 2022-23
2New trends in the education fintech sector to watch out for in 2022
3PM Modi to address bank deposit insurance programme