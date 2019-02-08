Delhi HC to examine issue of banks sharing customers’ PAN data with credit rating agencies

By: | Published: February 8, 2019 7:53 PM

The petition states that even the Income Tax Act, 1961, does not allow sharing of PAN data of citizens with agencies like CIBIL for the development of a credit score.

Delhi high court, banks, PAN, PAN data, credit rating, credit rating agencies, industry newsA bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao issued notice to the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India, seeking their stand on the plea.

The Delhi High Court Friday sought response of the Centre and the RBI on a PIL seeking to stop banks from sharing PAN and financial transaction data of clients with credit rating agencies without their formal consent. A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao issued notice to the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India, seeking their stand on the plea. The plea claimed that sharing of a customer’s Permanent Account Number (PAN) and other transactions with credit rating agencies like Transunion CIBIL Ltd affects the person’s right to privacy.

According to the petitioner, Abhijit Mishra, banks use the credit reports given by agencies like CIBIL to decide whether to grant loans, issue credit cards and even fix the rate of interest to be charged. The plea, filed through advocate Payal Bahl, Mishra has contended that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has not issued any notification regarding sharing of customers’ PAN and other transaction details by the banks with any private or non-government entity.

The petition states that even the Income Tax Act, 1961, does not allow sharing of PAN data of citizens with agencies like CIBIL for the development of a credit score. It has also claimed that there is no formal agreement between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Ministry of Finance or CBDT on sharing of PAN and transaction details of the client by banks or non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) with the credit rating agencies.

Mishra has also contended that RBI has without independently reviewing, auditing or validating the process used by such entities to generate a credit score, granted the certificate of registration to them. The petition has sought directions to “immediately stop the credit institutions (banks) to share the details of the transactions of the customers and borrowers based on PAN”. It has also sought a direction to RBI to frame a policy to regulate this practice.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Delhi HC to examine issue of banks sharing customers’ PAN data with credit rating agencies
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition