Debadatta Chand takes charge as Bank of Baroda MD

Debadatta Chand has taken charge as the managing director and chief executive officer of Bank of Baroda on Saturday. He has taken over from Sanjiv Chadha, whose tenure ended on Friday.

Prior to his appointment, Chand served as the executive director at Bank of Baroda since March 2021. In his role as executive director, he was overseeing corporate and institutional credit, corporate and institutional banking, treasury and global markets, mid-corporate business, and trade and foreign exchange.

In addition to this, Chand had also overseen the international banking business, domestic subsidiaries, joint ventures, wealth management, capital markets.

Chand began his career in 1994 as an officer at Allahabad Bank and later worked as a manager at the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) from 1998 to 2005, a press release said.

In 2005, he joined Punjab National Bank as chief manager and was elevated to the position of chief general manager. During his over 15-year tenure at Punjab National Bank, he held various roles, including head of the zonal audit office in Patna, circle head of the Bareilly region, head of integrated treasury operations, and head of the Mumbai Zone.