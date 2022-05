The retail segment, led by housing and personal loans, has been driving bank credit growth. The share of retail loans for scheduled commercial banks has grown to 30.5% in FY22 from 19% in FY10. In contrast, the share of loans to industry dropped to 28.7% from 43% during the same period. The share has remained constant for both services and agriculture. In retail, the share of housing loans grew to 14.4% from 9.8%. That may slow down now with the reversal in the interest rate cycle.