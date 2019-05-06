Cyclone Fani: SBI operationalises most branches in Odisha

Published: May 6, 2019 7:38:36 PM

State Bank of India Monday said it has made operational most of its branches in Odisha, which was hit by cyclone Fani late last week.

SBI has also opened Chief Ministers Relief Fund account for citizens to donate funds for the affected individuals in the state.

The bank expects to restore remaining branches especially in the most cyclone-hit regions like Bhubaneswar and Puri within two days, SBI said in a statement.

“All SBI customers will be able to do banking transactions like deposit, withdrawal and other services through all operational branches with immediate effect,” it added.



Cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ ravaged parts of Odisha, killing at least 12 people. The cyclone barrelled through Odisha on Friday, unleashing copious rain and windstorm that gusted up to 175 kmph.

