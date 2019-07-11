Curbing cash: Withdrawals of over Rs 1 crore at 11.3L crore in FY18

About 2 lakh individuals/business entities withdrew amounts in excess of Rs 1 crore each from their bank accounts in FY18, aggregating Rs 11.31 lakh crore.
Such large-scale cash withdrawals, most without any legitimate economic/ commercial rationale, are what prompted the government to impose a 2% TDS on such withdrawals.
