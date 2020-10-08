CSB Bank’s Q2 gold loan portfolio up 47% year-on-year to touch Rs 4,938.98 crore

Meanwhile, the bank reported that its gross advances increased by 11.92% year-on-years during June-September 2020 to touch Rs 12,761.91 crore.
CSB Bank on Wednesday said in a regulatory filing that its gold loan portfolio has grown 47% year-on-year to touch Rs 4,938.98 crore during the second quarter ended September 30, 2020.
During the first quarter of the current fiscal, the Thrissur-based lender reported gold loan advances at Rs 3,843.50 crore.
Meanwhile, the bank reported that its gross advances increased by 11.92% year-on-year during June-September 2020 to touch Rs 12,761.91 crore.
Gold loans accounted for 31 % of the bank’s total advances portfolio of Rs 12,240 crore as at the end of FY20.
During the second quarter of FY21, total deposits increased year-on-year by 12.63% to touch Rs 17,468.73 crore, in which term deposits accounted for Rs 12,334 crore.
The lender had reported a net profit of Rs 53.56 crore for Q1 of the current fiscal, which is a year-on-year increase of 174 %.
Kerala-based CSB Bank, formerly known as Catholic Syrian Bank, was listed in 2020 and the bank reported a net profit of Rs 12.72 crore for FY20, thereby breaking a streak of continuous losses.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.