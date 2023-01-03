scorecardresearch
CSB Bank, Karnataka Bank post strong loan growth in Q3

The non-food credit advanced by the banking sector grew 17.9% while total deposits grew by 9.8% for the fortnight ended December 2, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

Written by FE Bureau
In Q2FY23, the bank's net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 324.97 crore, higher by 17%. (IE)

Private sector lenders CSB Bank and Karnataka Bank reported a strong credit growth for the three months ended December 31. Karnataka Bank reported a 12.4% year-on-year loan growth to Rs 63,659 crore while CSB Bank saw a 25.7% growth in credit to Rs 18,643.3 crore.

Karnataka Bank‘s deposit growth was at 7.9% to Rs 84,593 crore. CSB Bank fared better in terms of deposit growth, which increased 19% YoY to Rs 22,664 crore in Q3FY23.

Karnataka Bank saw a 10% growth in current account, savings account (CASA) deposits to Rs 26,992 crore, with the CASA ratio improving 61 basis points (bps) to 31.91%.

CSB Bank’s CASA deposits grew 8.2% to Rs 7,125.7 crore while term deposits grew 25% to Rs 15,538.3 crore.

In Q2FY23, CSB Bank’s net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 324.97 crore, higher by 17%. The lender reported an increase of 2% in its net profit to Rs 120.6 crore in the previous quarter.

Karnataka Bank’s NII increased by 26% in Q2FY23 to Rs 803 crore while its net profit improved by 127% to an all-time high of Rs 525.5 crore.

The non-food credit advanced by the banking sector grew 17.9% while total deposits grew 9.8% for the fortnight ended December 2, according to RBI data.

On the assets side, the main development was strengthening of the credit pick-up in 2022, ICICI Securities said in a report, addinosit growthg that the dep moderated compared to the pandemic period as household saving rates declined to a five-year low in FY22, which was also reflected in the subdued deposit growth.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 12:15:00 am