Crisil revises ratings on different bonds of United Bank of India

State-run United Bank of India on Tuesday said rating agency Crisil has revised the ratings on its different bonds, under Basel II and III, considering profitability, asset quality and provision coverage ratio (PCR) of the lender.

“CRISIL has downgraded its ratings from CRISIL A to CRISIL A-/Stable for Rs 300 crore Tier I Perpetual Bonds (under BASEL II), from CRISIL AA- to CRISIL A+ /Stable for Rs 200 crore Lower Tier II Bonds (under BASEL II) and from CRISIL AA- to CRISIL A+ /Stable for Rs 1,490 crore Tier II Bonds (under BASEL III),” the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

“The ratings have been downgraded considering profitability, asset quality and PCR of the bank as on December 31, 2018,” the bank said.

The Kolkata-based bank reported a Rs 1139.25 crore net loss for the December quarter this fiscal against a net loss of Rs 637.53 crore for the same period last fiscal with provisions to cover bad loans soaring nearly two-fold. The bank, which is under the prompt corrective action (PCA) of the Reserve Bank of India, had reported a net loss of Rs 883.17 crore for the second quarter this fiscal.

During the December quarter this fiscal, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) in absolute terms fell 2.81% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 14,737.61 crore from `15,163.28 crore from the September quarter. Gross NPA as a percentage of total loans also fell 142 basis points (bps) to 21.27% from 22.69% during the previous quarter. During the period under review net NPA ratio decreased 228 bps sequentially at 12.08%.