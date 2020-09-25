  • MORE MARKET STATS

Credit card spends may soon be at pre-Covid levels: Kotak Mahindra Bank

By: |
September 25, 2020 2:30 AM

While launching the Cricket Edition range of debit and credit cards, the bank announced that it is now the official partners of six IPL teams – Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, KKR, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

When you compare between debit and credit cards, the spending under debt card is more than credit card as per the current data.When you compare between debit and credit cards, the spending under debt card is more than credit card as per the current data.

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday said credit cards spends may come back to the pre-Covid levels with the festive season approaching soon.

“When you compare between debit and credit cards, the spending under debt card is more than credit card as per the current data. But, we are just at the cusp of getting into the festival season. When we have done some kind of a test marketing on the consumer sentiment, what we are getting to hear is people are looking forward to the unfolding of the festival season and we would probably see consumption at a different level…” said Puneet Kapoor, president – products, alternate channels and customer experience delivery, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Related News

While launching the Cricket Edition range of debit and credit cards, the bank announced that it is now the official partners of six IPL teams – Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, KKR, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The bank said unveiling of the ‘MyTeam Cards’ is a strategy for its customer centricity and deepening of customer engagement with new offerings.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Credit card spends may soon be at pre-Covid levels Kotak Mahindra Bank
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Citi appoints Arjun Chowdhry as acting head of consumer banking biz in India
2RBI announces special OMOs of simultaneous sale, purchase of G-Secs worth Rs 10,000 crore each
3RBI lays down new tier-wise cybersecurity guidelines; says ‘one size fits all’ approach not suitable