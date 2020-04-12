Covid19: PNB expects credit growth softening amid Coronavirus impact

PNB ’s capital adequacy ratio was 14.04 per cent as of December 2019.

Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) is expecting a slight softening in its credit growth in FY21 amid Coronavirus impact from what it had planned earlier. “Originally we planned for a credit growth of 8 per cent and now we will have to see how COVID impacts and it may be around 6 per cent,” SS Mallikarjuna Rao, MD and CEO, Punjab National Bank told The Indian Express in an interview. The bank’s credit growth, which was 3 per cent year-on-year, was recorded till the second week of March even as it was running negative till December 2019, according to Rao.

Punjab National Bank was merged with Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India effective April 1, 2020 with a combined business of around Rs 18 lakh crore and advances of around Rs 7.5 lakh crore, Rao had told Financial Express in an interview recently. Speaking on the eve of 126th foundation day of the bank, Rao said that the bank is comfortable on financial and capital adequacy areas as of now and it doesn’t need capital from the government. PNB’s capital adequacy ratio was 14.04 per cent as of December 2019 and it expects it to be around 13 per cent at the end of March 2020 which is “sufficient enough,” he added.

“In September, we got Rs 16,000 crore because of which the capital adequacy is there. In December, we took Rs 1,500 crore as tier 2 and we have asked the government to permit for additional tier 1 for anywhere between Rs 3,000-4,000 crore. We also have more headroom in tier 2 to the extent of Rs 1,500-2,000 crore. We are planning these two in the first half of this fiscal,” Rao told The Indian Express.

Considering the expected decline in credit growth, Rao said the bank will plan for QIP in H2 and would assess the quantum after its first combined balance sheet is out after June quarterly result. “That will be the first balance sheet that will give us the position of capital to risk-weighted asset ratio (CRAR),” said Rao.