COVID-19: DCB Bank to spend Rs 1 crore CSR funds next 3 months

Published: March 24, 2020 1:04:17 PM

DCB Bank on Tuesday announced CSR spending worth Rs 1 crore in the next three months for intervention and measures to contain the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country. The announcement comes a day after the government allowed companies to use corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for tackling the disease.

“The bank will engage with various agencies and partners to manage the response to Covid-19 in India. It aims to deploy this fund within the next three months,” DCB Bank said in a statement. DCB Bank remains committed to its CSR initiative for the overall betterment of Indian society and its people.

