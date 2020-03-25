Covid-19: Canara Bank waives charges on withdrawal from other ATMs

Published: March 25, 2020 9:19:42 PM

The lender will not charge any penalty from its customers for non-maintenance of minimum balance in savings bank accounts. It has also waived off service charges for all digital transactions under TReDS.

Bank ATM Cash Withdrawal Charges removedCanara Bank on Wednesday announced full waiver of service charges for any number of withdrawal from other bank’s ATMs.

In order to provide relief to its customers affected by lockdown in various parts of the country due to COVID-19, state-run Canara Bank on Wednesday announced full waiver of service charges for any number of withdrawal from other bank’s ATMs up till June 30, 2020.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a few relief measures for three months for bank customers. There will be a full waiver of service charges for any number of withdrawal from other bank’s ATMs,� Canara Bank said in a statement.

