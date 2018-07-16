​​​
  4. Controversy-hit private lender ICICI Bank postpones AGM by over a month

Controversy-hit private lender ICICI Bank postpones AGM by over a month

Controversy-hit private lender ICICI Bank has postponed its annual general meeting (AGM) to September 12, 2018 from the earlier scheduled August 10.

By: | Mumbai | Published: July 16, 2018 8:11 PM
ICICI Bank, chanda kochhar, BSE, ICICI group, ICICI bank AGM meeting The development comes after former Supreme Court Judge Justice B.N. Srikrishna (Retd.) has consented to head the independent enquiry into allegations of impropriety against the lender’s CEO Chanda Kochhar. (Reuters)

Controversy-hit private lender ICICI Bank has postponed its annual general meeting (AGM) to September 12, 2018 from the earlier scheduled August 10. “We wish to update that the change in AGM date and the consequent changes in record dates was necessitated due to the sequencing of general meeting dates within the listed entities of ICICI Group,” the lender said in a BSE filing on Monday.

The filing also detailed the “revised dates of book closure” between August 28, 2018 and September 12, 2018 (both days inclusive). The development comes after former Supreme Court Judge Justice B.N. Srikrishna (Retd.) has consented to head the independent enquiry into allegations of impropriety against the lender’s CEO Chanda Kochhar.

Last month, Kochhar decided “to go on leave till the completion of the inquiry” in relation to the allegations levelled against her. Accordingly, Sandeep Bakhshi was appointed as the Wholetime Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO) designate of the bank.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top