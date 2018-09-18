Consolidation: Modi government to merge Dena Bank, Bank of Baroda and Vijaya Bank

An inter-ministerial panel headed by finance minister Arun Jaitley on Monday asked state-run Bank of Baroda (BoB), Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank to consider amalgamation to create the country’s third-largest lender. (File photo)

An inter-ministerial panel headed by finance minister Arun Jaitley on Monday asked state-run Bank of Baroda (BoB), Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank to consider amalgamation to create the country’s third-largest lender. The decision comes as a relief for Dena Bank, which is one of the 11 stressed public-sectors banks (PSBs) on the central bank’s watch list and which also faces restrictions on lending until it fixes its poor finances.

The government expects the two relatively strong banks — BoB and Vijaya Bank — will easily absorb potential shock of amalgamating with a weak one.

The latest move is part of the government’s efforts as part of its banking sector reforms to create a few but strong banks with much larger balance sheets to support the rising appetite for credit of the fast-growing economy and enable optimum utilisation of resources.

The merged entity has a combined business of Rs 14.8 lakh crore, deposits of Rs 8.4 lakh crore, gross advances of Rs 6.4 lakh crore, and 85,675 employees, based on the position as on June 30. The boards of these three banks are expected to meet in the next two weeks to consider the proposal and work out modalities.

BoB managing director PS Jayakumar said the amalgamation process may take four to six months to complete, although no time frame has been fixed for it. Dena Bank MD Sankara Narayanan told a TV channel that the merged entity will be offered growth capital beyond what is required to meet regulatory needs.

Jaitley said the successful experience of merging State Bank of India (SBI) with five of its subsidiary banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank prompted the government to explore the latest proposal in consultations with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Explaining the context of the proposed amalgamation, Jaitley said many state-run banks were in a fragile condition due to excessive, “adventurous” lending in the past (2008-14) and consequent ballooning of stressed assets with them.

This also impaired their lending ability to support economic growth.

The NDA government, through an unprecedented Rs 2.11-lakh-crore infusion over two years through FY19 that was announced last year, sought to capitalise PSBs to meet regulatory capital requirements and also support lending. “This amalgamated entity will increase banking operations,” Jaitley added.

The merger will not cause any job loss in any of these banks and, as was in case of SBI, no employee of the three banks would have service conditions that are adverse to their present one, he added.

The government currently owns majority stakes in 21 lenders, which account for over two-thirds of the country’s banking assets. But they also account for an overwhelmingly large share in total non-performing assets (NPAs) in banking.

Some analysts feel that the merger might hurt the regional character of Vijaya Bank. It is also not clear what name the combined entity will retain.

Financial services secretary Rajiv Kumar said the merger will help improve operational efficiency and customer services. The amalgamated bank will be a strong competitive lender with economies of scale and will have synergies for network, low-cost deposits and subsidiaries. While the employees’ interest will be protected, brand equity will be preserved, Kumar added. Capital support to the merged entity of Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank and BoB would be ensured, he said.

Analysts said the level and management of stressed assets would be an important characteristics of the commercial considerations for these banks as they weigh merger. Complementarities and financial burden, mainly stressed assets, were among the commercial considerations for the amalgamation of PSBs and there was no one-size-fits-all approach to such mergers, an official source told FE.

Synergies of business portfolios, human resources, systems, reach and cultural fit will be key factors in the merger consideration. The amalgamation is aimed at creating a few strong banks that could cater for the massive credit requirements of the growing economy, and cutting costs as well as dependence on the government for capital infusion in the longer term. In the short and the medium terms, however, the government has made it clear that it would infuse capital, if required.

The panel, formally called alternative mechanism, mirrors a similar system adopted for strategic divestment of government assets, where a group of ministers, headed by Jaitley, has been monitoring the progress. The setting up of this panel was aimed at expediting the process of consolidation, without the requirement of Cabinet approval at every stage.

The merger announcement came even as PSBs recovered Rs 36,551 crore in the June quarter from bad loans, almost half of the entire 2017-18. Their operating profits rose 11.5% quarter-on-quarter and losses dropped 73.5%, in a sign that the worst is behind, said Kumar. The 11 of 21 PSBs that are under the prompt corrective action could be out of it this fiscal, he had said recently.

The RBI in its latest financial stability report said the increase in bad loans is estimated to be the highest for PSBs. In the base case, the banking regulator expects the gross NPA ratio for state-owned banks to rise to 16.3% by March 2019 from 15.6% in March 2018. In the worst-case scenario, the bad loan ratio could go up to 17.3%.