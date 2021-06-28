Commercial Bank of Kuwait selects TCS solution to transform treasury operations

CBK was looking for a modern, integrated treasury solution to help transform its treasury operations and offer new generation asset classes, enhance risk management, and ensure regulatory compliance, a TCS statement said.

Tata Consultancy Services on Monday announced that Commercial Bank of Kuwait has selected its ‘BaNCS for Treasury’ solution to “manage risk better, enhance asset class coverage, and drive future growth”.

“TCS BaNCS for Treasury will help CBK offer a wider range of cash and derivative treasury products, integrate various trading and messaging platforms, manage cash and positions in real time, and offer extensive accounting and reporting capabilities,” it said.

Hussain Al Aryan, General Manager, Treasury & Investment Division, CBK, said: “We selected TCS BaNCS for its breadth and depth of functionality and successful track record of treasury programmes deployed at leading financial institutions in the region.