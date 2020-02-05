Collection efficiency in DHFL loans rises 9%: RBI-appointed admin tells creditors

According to a presentation made by Subramaniakumar before the creditors, the number of slippages (or fresh bad loans) fell to 1,002 in December from 1,282 in the previous month.

Even as investigating agencies have alleged that Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) issued retail loans worth Rs 12,773 crore to fictitious entities, Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-appointed administrator R Subramaniakumar, in charge of the company, has told its creditors that collection efficiency has risen by 9% across loan buckets after he took over in December.

At the last meeting of the DHFL’s committee of creditors (CoC) on January 16, the administrator said collection efficiency in the non-performing asset (NPA) bucket improved to 5.7% in December from 4.6% in November, despite no one-time settlements (OTS) being made.

The company’s entire sales and underwriting teams have been redeployed on collection of specific NPA cases, Subramaniakumar said at the meeting, according to sources. The administrator also said fresh site visits and valuation exercises have been completed for all accounts with exposures of over Rs 1 crore. The loans have been found to be backed by “sufficient collateral security”, he told the CoC.

According to a presentation made by Subramaniakumar before the creditors, the number of slippages (or fresh bad loans) fell to 1,002 in December from 1,282 in the previous month. Simultaneously, the number of accounts in which recoveries were made increased to 1,619 accounts in December from 1,147 in November.

Creditors are baffled by these recovery statistics, which seem to be at odds with the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) revelations about the mortgage lender. “How can we reconcile these two totally contradictory statements? One lakh or so fraud accounts cannot possibly be paying EMIs on time,” a perplexed member of the CoC said.

The ED said last week that till 2015, DHFL had recorded loans worth about Rs 12,773 crore in its books, which were allegedly advanced to about one lakh fictitious retail customers. These loans had actually been given to 79 companies allegedly associated with DHFL’s promoters, the ED had said.

Thereafter, State Bank of India (SBI) said it would re-examine the pooled retail loans it had bought from DHFL in light of the ongoing probe by agencies. SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said on Friday, “We do a thorough due diligence at the time of purchase of loan pools. But, we will have a look again in the light of what the ED has said. So, that exercise will be carried (out). We will have a relook.”