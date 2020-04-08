CMS Info Systems rolls out free ‘Cash2home’ service for senior citizens

CMS is being supported by DISTA India, an AI-enabled location intelligence platform, to deliver this service efficiently.

Amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus outbreak, CMS Info Systems, India’s largest cash and payments solutions company, has decided to offer free cash delivery at home to help senior citizens and disabled. CMS’ ‘Cash2home’ is aligned with the RBI’s vision of offering home banking to the elderly and senior citizens. Commenting on this initiative, Rajiv Kaul, CEO & executive V-C of CMS Info Systems, said: “It’s imperative that vulnerable sections of our society are protected in these times and we felt an urgent need to create this service. Our goal is to ensure safe availability of cash during any crisis.

All of us are concerned about the wellbeing of our families, especially our parents and older relatives. Access to essential goods and services for them is our collective responsibility. Having access to cash is an important psychological safety net.” CMS is initially rolling out the service across 50 locations in major states, which will soon be expanded to over 125 locations. CMS is being supported by DISTA India, an AI-enabled location intelligence platform, to deliver this service efficiently.