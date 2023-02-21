City Union Bank says may fall short of FY23 credit growth projection

Private sector lender City Union Bank (CUB) has said it may marginally fall short of its projection of achieving 15-18% credit growth in FY23 owing to the delayed start of investment cycle. The bank had projected that the investment cycle will start from Q3FY23 and previously said it would try to push the growth pedal in line with the projection.

N Kamakodi, MD & CEO, told analysts: “We may marginally fall short of the 15-18% growth rate. But still I think it’s not bad, we should be able to take it forward once we get the right signals. Overall, things are getting better and better, but may not be at the pace we expected.”

Citing the recent RBI policy document, he said capacity utilisation was still around 75% and the investment cycle is getting delayed. “So, there could be a few months of delay in growth whatever we had projected and it could be a shade lower. But, things are improving, there is no doubt about it.”

The RBI has recently found divergence of Rs 259 crore in gross non-performing asset (NPA) of CUB for FY22. The RBI conducted the on-site inspection for supervisory evaluation from October 7 to November 18, 2022, and the final meeting concluded on December 19. It found that net NPAs were at Rs 1,450 crore for FY22 while the lender had reported the same at Rs 1,191 crore.

On the asset quality, Kamakodi said the expected overall slippage was to be around 2.5% for the current year, but due to the divergence, slippage has increased. “We expect the overall slippage for the current year to be between 2.5% and 2.8% and it should be coming down to 2% to 2.5% going forward.”

On the SpiceJet account, he said the company is paying as per the schedule, and has so far paid Rs 34.4 crore. Current outstanding is to the tune of Rs 65.6 crore. “Final instalment is scheduled to be received by June 2023. We have reversed a surplus provision of Rs 25 crore earmarked for this,” he said.

The capital adequacy ratio of the bank stood at 20.47% as on December 31, 2022, compared with 19.39% in the year-ago period. “We have not diluted any capital in the last eight years, and last time we raised funds was during July of FY14 using QIP to the tune of Rs 350 crore,” Kamakodi said.