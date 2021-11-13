City Union Bank net profit rises 15% to Rs 182 crore in Q2

The bank in a statement said its gross NPA went up to 5.58% from 3.44% in the same period last year. The net NPA also increased to 3.48% from 1.81%.
City Union Bank (CUB) on Friday reported a 15% increase in its net profit to Rs 182.10 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal, against Rs 157.66 crore in the year-ago period. Total income stood at Rs 1,224.94 crore, compared with Rs 1,230.27 crore, registering a marginal decrease.
The bank in a statement said its gross NPA went up to 5.58% from 3.44% in the same period last year. The net NPA also increased to 3.48% from 1.81%.
Net interest income grew 1%, from Rs 475 crore to Rs 478 crore, and net interest margin stood at 4.03%.
However, interest income was lower by 3.65% at Rs 1,022.19 crore, against Rs 1,060.95 crore.
