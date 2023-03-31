scorecardresearch
Citi hires Dalle from Credit Suisse to co-head EMEA industrials

In his new role, Dalle will focus on large-cap diversified industrials and industrial technology clients.

Written by Bloomberg
Citigroup Inc. hired Greg Dalle from Credit Suisse Group AG as co-head of industrials for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Image: Reuters

Citigroup Inc. hired Greg Dalle from Credit Suisse Group AG as co-head of industrials for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Dalle will join Jean-Baptiste Petard and Hubert Rybicki in running the operation, which is part of the banking, capital-markets and advisory division, Citigroup said in an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. He has more than two decades of experience, including his most recent role as global co-head of diversified industrials at Credit Suisse, where he spent his entire career, according to the memo.

In his new role, Dalle will focus on large-cap diversified industrials and industrial technology clients. That operation “represents a significant proportion of the overall wallet, and is an important opportunity for us to continue to grow our client business,” New York-based Citigroup said in the memo.

UBS agreed to acquire Credit Suisse earlier this month in a deal brokered by the Swiss government, which helped pick up the pieces when the bank collapsed after years of management missteps and scandals.

First published on: 31-03-2023 at 11:29 IST

