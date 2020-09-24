  • MORE MARKET STATS

Citi appoints Arjun Chowdhry as acting head of consumer banking biz in India

By: |
September 24, 2020 7:52 PM

Chowdhry, who has been with Citi for 25 years, currently serves as the head of credit cards, payments and unsecured lending for the American bank in India.

Arjun Chowdhry new role at CitigroupAn alumnus of St Stephen's College and IIM Bangalore, Chowdhry had joined Citi as a management associate, as per the website.

Citigroup has appointed Arjun Chowdhry as the acting head of its consumer banking business in India, officials said on Thursday.

Chowdhry, who has been with Citi for 25 years, currently serves as the head of credit cards, payments and unsecured lending for the American bank in India.

Related News

The appointment was necessitated after Shinjini Kumar, the head of the consumer banking business, stepped down.

When contacted, a Citi spokesperson confirmed the development.

“We confirm that Chowdhry, cards and unsecured lending head, GCB India, will assume the additional responsibility of acting consumer business manager effective October 1,” the spokesperson said.

As per the bank’s website, Chowdhry has previously served as the chief operating officer of the consumer business.

An alumnus of St Stephen’s College and IIM Bangalore, Chowdhry had joined Citi as a management associate, as per the website.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Citi appoints Arjun Chowdhry as acting head of consumer banking biz in India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RBI announces special OMOs of simultaneous sale, purchase of G-Secs worth Rs 10,000 crore each
2RBI lays down new tier-wise cybersecurity guidelines; says ‘one size fits all’ approach not suitable
3India’s banking system to be among the last to heal post pandemic, recovery could be beyond 2023