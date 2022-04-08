Cholamandalam records 36% jump in disbursements to Rs 35,489 crore in FY22

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (Chola), part of Murugappa Group, on Thursday said it has recorded a 36% jump in its disbursements for FY22 to Rs 35,489 crore, against

Rs 26, 043 crore in the previous fiscal. Disbursements for Q4FY 22 stood at Rs 12,718 crore, compared with Rs 8, 071 crore in the year-ago period, logging a growth of 58%. The vehicle finance disbursements grew by 43% to Rs 8,785 crore in Q4 of FY22 and by 26% to Rs 25,439 crore in the entire financial year. Loan against property disbursements grew by 57% to Rs 1,870 crore in Q4 of FY22 and by 53% to Rs 5,536 crore in FY 22, Chola said in a disclosure to the stock exchanges.