China’s central bank suspends open market operations for 20th day in a row; here’s why

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) suspended open market operations on Thursday, citing abundant liquidity in the financial system.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) suspended open market operations on Thursday, citing abundant liquidity in the financial system.
It was the 20th consecutive working day for PBOC to skip open market operations — a record long time span since early 2016 when the central bank announced added frequency of open market operations.
No reverse repo will mature on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.