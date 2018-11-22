China’s central bank suspends open market operations for 20th day in a row; here’s why

China’s central bank suspends open market operations for 20th day in a row

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) suspended open market operations on Thursday, citing abundant liquidity in the financial system.

It was the 20th consecutive working day for PBOC to skip open market operations — a record long time span since early 2016 when the central bank announced added frequency of open market operations.

No reverse repo will mature on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.