Chanda Kochhar controversy gets murkier: All you need to know about Videocon-ICICI Bank quid pro quo case

The controversy surrounding ICICI Bank’s former boss Chanda Kochhar and Videocon got murkier with a law firm withdrawing its clean-chit into the matter. (Image: IE)

Chanda Kochhar controversy: The controversy surrounding ICICI Bank’s former boss Chanda Kochhar and Videocon got murkier with a law firm withdrawing its clean-chit into the matter. ICICI Bank on Tuesday said that law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas has withdrawn its report, which had exonerated Chanda Kochhar from the charges of nepotism and conflict of interest in extending loans to now an NPA account — Videocon.

ICICI Bank, under Kochhar’s leadership, was part of the consortium that lent to Videocon Group. The allegation is that Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kocchar and other relatives were involved in a firm floated by Videocon’s promoter Venugopal Dhoot. Now, a probe report by former Supreme Court judge B Srikrishna into the allegations — whether or not Chanda Kochhar violated bank’s code of conduct — is awaited.

All you need to know about Chanda Kochhar-Videocon controversy