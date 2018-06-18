​​​
  4. CEO Chanda Kochhar would be on leave during probe in Videocon loan matter, confirms ICICI Bank; Sandeep Bakhshi appointed COO

CEO Chanda Kochhar would be on leave during probe in Videocon loan matter, confirms ICICI Bank; Sandeep Bakhshi appointed COO

India's ICICI Bank Ltd said on Monday Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar would go on leave until the completion of an inquiry over an alleged conflict of interest, and named Sandeep Bakhshi, the head of its life insurance unit, as chief operating officer (COO) of the bank.

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 18, 2018 9:09 PM
ICICI Bank, ICICI Bank Ltd, Chanda Kochhar, Sandeep Bakhshi, news on Chanda Kochhar, latest news on Chanda Kochhar Bakhshi, who is currently MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, would take over as the bank’s COO on June 19, subject to various approvals. (Reuters)

ICICI Bank today announced the appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as chief operating officer and said CEO Chanda Kochhar would be on leave till completion of the internal enquiry against her in the Videocon loan matter. Bakhshi, who is currently MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, would take over as the bank’s COO on June 19, subject to various approvals. In line with the highest levels of governance and corporate standards, Kochhar has decided to go on leave till the completion of the enquiry as announced on May 30, 2018, the bank said. Kochhar and her family members are facing allegations of quid pro quo and conflict of interest with respect to a loan extended to the Videocon group.

Last month, the bank had announced an independent enquiry into the allegations against Kochhar following a complaint from a whistle-blower. The bank’s board also recommended the appointment of N S Kannan as MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top