Centre calls applications for deputy governor post at RBI

The Union finance ministry on Sunday called applications to fill the post of deputy governor at Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as per a notification on RBI website. The candidate will succeed RBI deputy governor MK Jain, whose tenure is ending in June.

The last date for submission of application is April 10, 2023 and candidates older than 60 years of age as on June 22, 2023 will not be considered eligible for the post. The salary for this position is fixed at Rs 2.25 lakh per month. The Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC) is free to identify and recommend any other candidate too, the notice said.

DG Jain was first appointed at the RBI in June 2018 for a period of three years, and saw his tenure being extended by two years in 2021. He was the chief of IDBI Bank and Indian Bank before joining the RBI’s top ranks. The application by the Centre states that candidates must have at least 15 years of experience in banking and financial market operations and have an extensive experience as a full-time director or Board member.

As per news agency PTI, traditionally, one of the four deputy governors is from the public sector banking industry. However, if the government decides to appoint someone from the private sector, it would be a first for the RBI, the report said. Currently, the RBI has four deputy governors–two from within the ranks and one commercial banker and an economist to head the monetary policy department, it added.