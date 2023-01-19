Central Bank of India’s profit jumps 64% in Q3

Central Bank of India’s net profit for the quarter ending December 2022 increased by 64% to Rs 458 crore year-on-year despite a 35% jump in its provisions.

The bank’s provisions stood at Rs 995 crore in Q3FY23.

At operating level, the lender saw a 44% y-o-y increase in its pre-provisioning profit to Rs 1,807 crore, owing to a 94% increase in its non-interest income, which stood at Rs 919 crore.

Net interest margin (NIM) improved 31 basis points (bps) to 4.07% as of December 31. The bank’s net interest income (NII) improved 20% y-o-y to Rs 3,285 crore due to 15% jump in advances to Rs 2.1 trillion. The bank’s retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) loan book grew by 15.5% led by retail lending.

Also Read Adani Green Energy arm to acquire 50pc equity in Essel Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan

The retail portfolio of the bank stood at Rs 60,288 crore in Q3FY23. The lender reported 2.1% growth in total deposits in Q3FY23, significantly lower than the industry average of 8.5%, to Rs 3.5 trillion. Current account, savings account (CASA) ratio however, improved 121 bps y-o-y to 51.22% as of December 31.

The bank’s asset quality showed steady improvement with gross non-performing asset (NPA) at 8.85% as of December 31, lower by 631 bps y-o-y and 82 bps sequentially while net NPA stood at 2.09%, lower than 230 bps y-o-y and 86 bps q-o-q.

Provision coverage ratio stood at 91.72%, with an improvement of 595 bps. The bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 13.76%, down by 23 bps y-o-y.