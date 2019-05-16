Central Bank of India Q4 net loss at Rs 2,477 crore

Central Bank of India on Wednesday reported a net loss of `2,477 crore in the March quarter of FY19, owing to a high provisioning burden of Rs 4,734 crore. In its notes to accounts, the bank said that it had to make additional provisions of `1,142 crore during the quarter as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) identified divergences in asset classification at the bank and made it recognise additional gross non-performing assets (NPAs) worth `636 crore for the year ended March 31, 2018. The bank reported a total income of `6,621 crore, up 5% year-on-year (y-o-y). Net interest income stood at `1,602 crore, up 7% y-o-y. The bank turned in a mixed show in terms of asset quality, with provisions remaining high even as NPA ratios improved. Gross NPAs as a percentage of total advances fell 135 basis points (bps) on a sequential basis to 19.29% and the net NPA ratio decreased 259 bps to 7.73%. In absolute terms, GNPAs stood at `32,356 crore, down 15% y-o-y, while net NPAs stood at `11,333 crore in Q4FY19. The bank has not recognised as NPA loans to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) worth `242 crore following a June 2018 dispensation offered by the RBI, which allows banks to not recognise unrealised interest on some accounts and maintain standard-asset provisioning against them. Central Bank has provided `12 crore as standard-asset provisions for such accounts. Under the RBI\u2019s January 2019 circular on restructuring of stressed MSME accounts, Central Bank has restructured 1,202 accounts worth a total exposure of `97 crore. The provisioning coverage ratio of the bank was 76.86% at the end of March 2019.