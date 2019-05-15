Central Bank of India Q4 loss widens to Rs 2,477 crore on high provisioning

By: |
Published: May 15, 2019 8:52:15 PM

Central Bank of India said it raised up to Rs 212.54 crore by allotting shares to staff under the Employees Stock Purchase Scheme, pending allotment of shares.

For the full fiscal, the bank?s loss widened to Rs 5,641.48 crore, as against Rs 5,104.91 crore in the preceding fiscal. Income during the year also fell to Rs 25,051.51 crore from Rs 26,657.86 crore year earlier.

Public sector lender Central Bank of India Wednesday reported widening in its losses to Rs 2,477.41 crore in the last quarter of 2018-19 due to a spike in provisioning of bad loans.

The bank had reported a loss of Rs 2,113.51 crore in the January-March period of 2017-18. The bank had reported a loss of Rs 718.23 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.

Total income grew to Rs 6,620.51 crore in the three months to March from Rs 6,301.50 crore in the year-ago period, Central Bank said in a regulatory filing.

For the full fiscal, the bank’s loss widened to Rs 5,641.48 crore, as against Rs 5,104.91 crore in the preceding fiscal. Income during the year also fell to Rs 25,051.51 crore from Rs 26,657.86 crore year earlier.

Gross non-performing assets stood at 19.29 per cent of gross advances at end-March 2019, against 21.48 per cent in the year-ago period. Net NPAs or bad loans stood at 7.73 per cent from 11.10 per cent a year ago.

A substantial amount of Rs 4,523.57 crore was set aside as provisions for bad loans during the March quarter of 2018-19. The provisioning was Rs 4,832.47 crore in the year-ago period.

Central Bank of India said it raised up to Rs 212.54 crore by allotting shares to staff under the Employees Stock Purchase Scheme, pending allotment of shares.

“The Compensation Committee of the board of directors of the bank at its meeting held today approved the proposal for allotment of 78,716,224 equity shares to 26,071 eligible employees under Employee Stock Purchase Scheme,” it said.

Disclosing divergence in asset classification and provisioning for NPAs during 2017-18, the bank said there was a gap of Rs 636.20 crore in gross NPAs; Rs 452.80 crore in net NPAs and Rs 1,142 crore with respect to divergence in provisioning.

Shares of Central Bank of India closed 0.36 per cent down at Rs 27.65 on BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Central Bank of India Q4 loss widens to Rs 2,477 crore on high provisioning
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition