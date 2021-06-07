  • MORE MARKET STATS

Central Bank of India inks co-lending pacts with Indiabulls Housing, IIFL Home Finance

By: |
June 07, 2021 5:38 PM

Under this arrangement, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) will originate and process retail home loans while Central Bank of India will take into its book 80 per cent of the housing loan under direct assignment transactions, the lender said in separate regulatory filings.

The lender said this arrangement will help all the three players expand their reach across India.

State-owned Central Bank of India on Monday announced co-lending partnerships with NBFC players Indiabulls Housing Finance and IIFL Home Finance.

Under this arrangement, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) will originate and process retail home loans while Central Bank of India will take into its book 80 per cent of the housing loan under direct assignment transactions, the lender said in separate regulatory filings.

Related News

The bank said it has entered into strategic co-lending partnership with Indiabulls Housing Finance and IIFL Home Finance to offer housing loans under priority sector to homebuyers at competitive rates.

The partnership will result in a greater disbursement of housing loans by Central Bank of India, Indiabulls HFL and IIFL HFL, the bank said.

NBFCs will service the loan account throughout the life cycle of the loan. The lender said this arrangement will help all the three players expand their reach across India.

In November last year, the Reserve Bank had announced a Co-Lending Model (CLM) scheme under which banks can provide loans along with NBFCs to priority sector borrowers based on a prior agreement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Central Bank of India inks co-lending pacts with Indiabulls Housing IIFL Home Finance
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PSU bank privatisation plan could face hurdles amid Covid: Fitch
2Cashfree raises funding from SBI
3HDFC commits Rs 40 cr for COVID-19 relief during second wave