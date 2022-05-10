scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS

Central Bank back in black with Rs 310-crore profit

The bank’s asset quality improved during as the gross NPA ratio fell 171 basis points YoY to 14.84%, while the net NPA ratio declined by 180 basis points to 3.97%.

Written by FE Bureau
Net interest income increased to Rs 2,416.07 crore from Rs 1,516.39 crore, a growth of 59.33%. The net interest margin improved to 3.26% from 2.04% during Q4FY21, said the bank in a release.
Net interest income increased to Rs 2,416.07 crore from Rs 1,516.39 crore, a growth of 59.33%. The net interest margin improved to 3.26% from 2.04% during Q4FY21, said the bank in a release.

Central Bank of India on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 310.31 crore for the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal as the operating profit grew nearly three-fold year-on-year and provisions fell more than 65%. The lender had posted a net loss of Rs 1,349.21 crore in the year-ago period.

The operating profit during the March quarter increased to Rs 1,812 crore, from Rs 637.04 crore for the same period of FY21, according to a stock exchange filing. Provisions and contingencies stood at Rs 1,061.03 crore, against Rs 3,079.87 crore for the same period last year. Provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) fell 72.58% YoY to Rs 898.32 crore during the quarter under review.

The bank’s asset quality improved during as the gross NPA ratio fell 171 basis points YoY to 14.84%, while the net NPA ratio declined by 180 basis points to 3.97%.

Also Read

Net interest income increased to Rs 2,416.07 crore from Rs 1,516.39 crore, a growth of 59.33%. The net interest margin improved to 3.26% from 2.04% during Q4FY21, said the bank in a release.

The provision coverage ratio improved from 82.54% in FY21 to 86.69% in FY22. Credit cost for FY22 improved from 2.95% to 1.41% on a y-o-y basis.

The slippage ratio for the previous fiscal stood at 3.20% compared to 4.40% FY21, registering an improvement of 120 bps, the release said.

More Stories on
Central Bank of India

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.