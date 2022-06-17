RBI Governor to inaugurate FE’s BFSI meet today; CEA, industry leaders to share perspective

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will inaugurate the FE Modern BFSI Summit today (June 17). The unique conference, being organised by FE.com, will see the coming together of the best and the brightest minds from the banking, financial services and insurance arena.

What also adds weight to the event is the keynote address by Anantha Nageswaran, chief economic advisor, government of India. Ajay Piramal, chairman, Piramal Group, and heads of India’s leading banks and financial institutions will also be speaking at the day-long event.

Some of the other leading names from the industry attending the summit include Amitabh Rajan, Chairman, Reserve Bank of India (Services Board), Dinesh Kumar Khara, chairman, State Bank of India, Zarin Daruwala, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank, India, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank, and Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO, South Indian Bank.

Some of the other thought leaders from the industry include R M Vishakha, MD & CEO, IndiaFirst Life, Mahesh Kumar Sharma, MD&CEO, SBI Life, Ravi Subramanian, MD&CEO, Shriram Housing Finance, Jairam Sridharan, MD, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd, apart from Shiv Kumar Bhasin, group chief technology & operations officer, National Stock Exchange, Deepak Sharma, president & chief digital officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

A session on the small finance banks will see its leaders including Sanjay Agarwal, MD&CEO, AU Small Finance Bank and Samit Kumar Ghosh, chairman, Ujjivan Financial Services.

Software giant SAS has collaborated as the gold partner, digital innovation expert Adobe is the silver partner and the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), a representative body of assets and loan financing NBFCs, is the supporting partner for the event.

The summit will be a grand congregation of over 50 speakers featuring over 10 power-packed panel discussions and over 500 delegates from the BFSI industry.

