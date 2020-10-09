CBI books HDIL promoters Wadhawans for Rs 200-crore loan fraud in Yes Bank: Officials

After registering the case, the CBI searched the residence of Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang in Mumbai, they said.
It is alleged the funds transferred to Mack Star by Yes Bank as loan were transferred to accounts of HDIL group companies to repay its loan to the bank, officials said.
The CBI has booked HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, along with other directors and auditors in the firm, in an alleged Rs 200-crore loan fraud in Yes Bank involving Mack Star, officials said Friday.
