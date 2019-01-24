CBI books Chanda Kochhar as accused in ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case

CBI registered an FIR against Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, and Videocon group’s promoter Venugopal Dhoot.

CBI has registered a case against ICICI Bank’s former MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar in the high-profile Videocon loan case, which led to her unceremonial exit from the bank amid allegations of impropriety in giving a loan to a company related to her husband’s business. CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has registered an FIR against Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, and Videocon group’s promoter Venugopal Dhoot, news agency PTI reported.

The investing agency has alleged that certain loans were sanctioned to the private firms by the accused in a criminal conspiracy with other accused to cheat the ICICI Bank. Earlier today, news reports said that the CBI carried out searches at the group headquarters in Mumbai and offices in Aurangabad in Rs 3,250 crore loan case.

The search operation covered offices of Nupower, a company operated by ICICI Bank’s former CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar and Supreme Energy, the reports said.

Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot has been alleged to have invested crores of rupees in Nupower months after the Videocon group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from the ICICI Bank in 2012.

After a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot, Deepak Kochhar and unidentified others in March last year, the CBI today registed this case. A PE is a precursor before the agency lodges an FIR to probe criminal charges on the basis of evidence collected during the former exercise.