  • MORE MARKET STATS

Canara Bank Q3 net profit rises over two folds on lower provision, healthy NII growth

During Q3, Canara Bank’s global gross advances rose 9.3% on year to Rs 7.29 crore.

Written by FE Bureau
Owing to lower slippages, Canara Bank made provisions amounting to Rs 2,946 crore in the reporting quarter. On a yearly basis, provisions were down 36%, while on a sequential basis they were down 31%. The lender’s provision coverage ratio improved to 83.26% as of December-end.
Corporate loans, at Rs 3.2 lakh crore, grew 10.8% on year, as per the bank’s Q3 earnings presentation.

State-owned lender Canara Bank on Thursday reported an over two-fold year-on-year increase in net profit in the October-December (Q3) at Rs 1,502 crore, on the back of lower provisions and healthy rise in net interest income (NII). On a sequential basis, the bank’s bottomline grew 12.7%.

During Q3, Canara Bank’s global gross advances rose 9.3% on year to Rs 7.29 crore. Of these, retail loans grew 10% on year to Rs 1.23 lakh crore, agriculture and allied loans grew 11.9% to Rs 1.68 lakh crore and loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) grew 1.3% to Rs 1.15 lakh crore. Retail, agriculture and MSME loans formed 56% of the bank’s portfolio. Corporate loans, at Rs 3.2 lakh crore, grew 10.8% on year, as per the bank’s Q3 earnings presentation.

Addressing the media in a post-earnings conference, Canara Bank managing director and chief executive officer LV Prabhakar said the bank will not face a challenge in delivering double-digit credit growth in the current fiscal.

On the liabilities side, Canara Bank’s global deposits grew 7.2% on year to Rs 10.4 lakh crore by the end of December. Of these, domestic low-cost current account and savings account (CASA) grew 10.3% on year to Rs 3.4 lakh crore. In percentage terms, the bank’s domestic CASA ratio improved to 34.60% from 33.41% a year ago.

Further, owing to a healthy growth in advances, Canara Bank’s NII for the quarter ended December stood at `6,946 crore, up 14.11% on a yearly basis. The lender’s net interest margin stood at 2.83% in the reporting quarter.

Canara Bank’s asset quality improved in the reporting quarter, with the bank’s gross and net non-performing asset ratio standing at 7.80% and 2.86% as on December 31, lower than 8.42% and 3.21% as of September-end, respectively. Fresh slippages stood at Rs 2,699 crore in the reporting quarter, lower than6,525 crore a quarter ago but higher than Rs 395 crore during the corresponding period a year ago.

Owing to lower slippages, Canara Bank made provisions amounting to Rs 2,946 crore in the reporting quarter. On a yearly basis, provisions were down 36%, while on a sequential basis they were down 31%. The lender’s provision coverage ratio improved to 83.26% as of December-end.

Further, Canara Bank has exposure of Rs 3,100 crore to SREI Group companies and the lender had made 50% provisions against this during the quarter ended September. During October-December, the bank increased its provision against this account to 75%, Prabahakar said.

He said the bank may raise another Rs 1,000 crore going ahead by way of additional tier-I bonds depending on market conditions and at suitable interest rates. As on December 31, Canara Bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 14.80%, of which common equity tier — I ratio stood at 10.12%.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

More Stories on
Canara Bank