Budget 2020: Banks may take a 2% hit on bottom line due to hike in deposit cover Banking

Banks are likely to take a hit of 0.5-2% on their bottom line from the next financial year owing to a fivefold increase in the fixed deposits cover announced in the Budget, analysts and banking sources told FE. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced that deposit insurance coverage will be increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for the holders. A Credit Suisse report estimates an increase in the insurance premium of $4 billion (around Rs 28,400 crore) for the banking system after the announcement.

Kuntal Sur, financial services partner, PwC India, said the impact will be more on public-sector banks as private banks would find a way to offset operating costs. An analyst from Emkay Global Financial Services said the impact on profitability of the banks will be around 0.5-2% due to the hike in deposit cover. The challenge will be more for bigger banks with high deposit base, the analyst added.

Echoing similar views, a Credit Suisse report stated: “Estimated increase in insurance premium $4 billion for the system will likely be passed to borrowers/depositors.” The government, however, sent out a message after the Budget that banks will not pass on the hike in premiums to its customers. During a post-Budget interaction with the media, finance secretary Rajiv Kumar said banks cannot pass on the hike in premiums to its customers, according to norms. “The premium won’t go up substantially in any case and may be hiked to 12-13 paise (per deposit of `100 a year),” Kumar added.

At present, banks pay Rs 10 paise for every Rs 100 deposits insured to the Reserve Bank of India’s arm Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corp (DICGC). As per existing DGIC norms, maximum premium that can be charged to banks is 15 paise per Rs 100 deposit. The last change in the premium calculation was made in 2005, when it was raised from 8 paise to 10 paise per Rs 100 of deposits.

According to a senior public-sector banker, it is a challenge to deal with the increased cost as the hike in the deposit cover is much more than expectations. “The banks have no choice but to absorb the costs due to higher deposit cover,” the banker said. The analyst from Emkay Global Financial Services also expects amendments in the DGIC Act, 1961, by the government to increase the maximum chargeable amount from 15 paise to 20 paise per `100.