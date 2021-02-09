  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bank of Maharashtra ties up with LoanTap Credit for co-lending to MSMEs

By: |
February 9, 2021 2:40 AM

LoanTap offers a range of business, vehicle and personal loans to the underserved segment. BoM has a tie-up with fintech company Atyati Technologies, but it was limited to sourcing proposals. With LoanTap, the bank would be getting into faceless sanction and disbursals using mobile app.

To start with, the ticket size would be at around Rs 3 lakh and will be enhanced depending on performance.

Bank of Maharashtra on Monday said it has entered into a co-lending agreement with Pune-based non-banking financial company LoanTap Credit Products for MSME loans.

LoanTap offers a range of business, vehicle and personal loans to the underserved segment. BoM has a tie-up with fintech company Atyati Technologies, but it was limited to sourcing proposals. With LoanTap, the bank would be getting into faceless sanction and disbursals using mobile app.

Related News

A S Rajeev, MD & CEO of BoM, said the co-lending system was introduced by the RBI in the wake of the liquidity crisis at NBFCs to enhance the credit flow to the unserved and underserved sector and make available funds to the ultimate beneficiary at an affordable cost.

The co-lending model provides ease of loan sanctions at borrower’s convenience through digital lending platforms, which cover end-to-end loan processing cycle without manual intervention or visiting bank branches.

To start with, the ticket size would be at around Rs 3 lakh and will be enhanced depending on performance.

The co-lending model would enable the bank to meet its priority sector lending target.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Bank of Maharashtra ties up with LoanTap Credit for co-lending to MSMEs
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Paytm’s Enterprise Bill Payment System targets Rs 3,000 cr in transactions by FY21-end
2Govt to work with RBI for execution of bank privatisation plan: FM Sitharaman
3PNB expects Rs 3,800 cr recovery from Bhushan Power resolution; sees good amount from DHFL also