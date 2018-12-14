BoI to hire financial advisor for NPAs sale

In the current quarter, BoI has put up for sale NPAs worth rS 10,710 crore, including its exposures to eight power projects and five accounts named in either of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) two lists.

Bank of India (BoI) on Thursday sought bids from financial advisors who will be roped in to execute the sale of its non-performing asset (NPA) portfolio, including the processes of due diligence and valuation of NPAs.

“This (the assignment) would involve putting together for identifying, collating and pooling information required for setting up the data room. Typically, data room information would include a financial checklist carrying information on key characteristics of every loan account, including NPA portfolio… a legal checklist carrying legal status of each loan account and relevant documentation and case files,” BoI said in a bid document.

The financial advisor will provide the checklist formats and assist the bank identify the information to be pooled together for investors to carry out due diligence. Their team will work with the bank in identifying information required from case files. The bank’s legal team will also help put in place a legal checklist.

The advisor will also be tasked with providing guidance to the bank on the estimated realisable value of individual assets and portfolios. “This could serve as one of the tools for the bank for settling the reserve price. However, the valuation of the underlying securities/collateral shall be arranged by the bank through its approved valuers wherever needed,” BoI said.

In the current quarter, BoI has put up for sale NPAs worth rS 10,710 crore, including its exposures to eight power projects and five accounts named in either of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) two lists. BoI had made at least two attempts to sell some of these accounts, such as Orchid Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Jai Balaji Industries, Visa Steel and Wind World (India) in September-October this year.

Bankers say lenders are selling their exposures to companies undergoing insolvency over extended periods to avoid adding to their provisioning burden. BoI is under the RBI’s prompt corrective action framework, which places stringent curbs on a bank’s ability to grow and consume capital.