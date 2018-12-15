Black money case: Enforcement Directorate seizes assets of Dabur’s Pradip Burman and Emaar MGF’s Shravan Gupta

ED took over the case on the basis of a charge sheet filed by the income tax department against Burman for undeclared income in 2007-08.

In a major crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday seized assets worth Rs 20.8 crore belonging to Dabur India director Pradip Burman under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) for allegedly depositing and holding a bank account in HSBC, Zurich in an unauthorized manner.

The agency also seized assets of additional MD of Emmar MGF, Shravan Gupta worth Rs 10.28 crore in lieu of assets held abroad. Gupta had US$ 15,40,650 in his bank Account maintained with HSBC, Switzerland.

“Competent authority under FEMA confirms ED’s seizure of assets worth Rs. 20.8 Crores of Pradip Burman, Director, Dabur India Ltd. for unauthorizedly depositing & holding a bank account in HSBC, Zurich,” news agency ANI reported.

ED took over the case on the basis of a chargesheet filed by the income tax department against Burman for undeclared income in 2007-08. Burman, who belongs to the family that owns Dabur India Ltd., has reportedly had two entries in the HSBC Geneva list — of $40,000 and $3,28,000 — roughly adding to Rs 14 crore, for the financial years 2005-06 and 2006-07, according to The Indian Express report.

A mechanical engineer from MIT, Burman joined the family business in 1967 and became the managing director of Vidogum and Chemicals in 1981. In 1995, Burman became a director at Dabur India and served as executive director from 2007 to 2012.