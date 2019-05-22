Big PSU bank merger on cards if Modi wins 2019 election; PNB may merge these banks with itself

By: |
Updated: May 22, 2019 1:11:16 PM

The government is planning to merge Punjab National Bank with two other PSU banks -- Oriental Bank of Commerce and Andhra Bank after the new administration is in place following the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Reuters reported.

PNB, OBC, Andhra Bank, Allahabad Bank, Bank Merger, PNB में जल्द 3 बैंकों का मर्जरPNB may be merged with Andhra Bank and OBC after the new government takes over, says a report

The government is planning to merge state-run Punjab National Bank with two other PSU banks — Oriental Bank of Commerce, Andhra Bank and Allahabad Bank after the new administration is in place following the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Reuters reported citing unidentified sources. This is in a bid to keep 5-6 larger banks in the country, which the ruling Narendra Modi-government has been advocating for some time. Notably, this would be a significant merger after the state-run Bank of Baroda was merged with Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank under the current NDA regime. The BoB merger became effective from April 1.

PNB could begin the process of merger with OBC, Allahabad Bank and Andhra Bank in the next three months, according to Reuters. Besides BoB merger, Life Insurance Corporation also took over IDBI Bank by acquiring more than 51 per cent in the lender in January this year. In 2017, India’s largest lender State Bank of India was merged with its five associate banks along with Bharatiya Mahila Bank.

Notably, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has promoted the idea of consolidation in the public sector banks to make them globally competitive and better players in the banking space. “I think India needs fewer and mega banks which are strong because in every sense, from borrowing rates to optimum utilisation, the economies of scale as far as the banking sector is concerned are of great help,” Arun Jaitley had said in February.

After the announcement of Bank of Baroda’s merger with Vijaya and Dena Bank, the government had serious plans to go ahead with another merger but it was shelved after the BJP got massive defeat in the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. The finance ministry sources had then said the government didn’t want to risk their chances of winning in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Reserve Bank of India in its research paper in April had also pitched for further consolidation in the banking sphere as the larger banks are more labour cost efficient. Today, the Punjab National Bank shares are trading down at Rs 84.15 on BSE against the last close of Rs 86.15 per share.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Big PSU bank merger on cards if Modi wins 2019 election; PNB may merge these banks with itself
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition