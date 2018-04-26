Big crackdown: Syndicate Bank CEO, ex-Aircel promoter, several others booked in IDBI Bank fraud; details here

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also booked Former IDBI CMD Kishor Kharat, presently MD and CEO of Indian Bank, booked by CBI in Rs 600 crore loan fraud case. (PTI)

IDBI Bank Fraud case: Syndicate Bank MD and CEO Melwyn Rego, who was Deputy MD of IDBI, was on Thursday booked by the CBI along with several others in the Rs 600 crore IDBI loan default case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also booked Former IDBI CMD Kishor Kharat, presently MD and CEO of Indian Bank, booked by CBI in Rs 600 crore loan fraud case.

Earlier today, the CBI registered a case against former Aircel promoter C Sivasankaran’s companies, Axcel Sunshine Ltd and Finland-based Win Wind Oy for allegedly defaulting on loans worth Rs 600 crore taken from IDBI bank, officials said today. They said the agency is carrying out searches at 50 locations, including the residences of former senior IDBI bank officials.

The searches are spread across Delhi, Faridabad, Mumbai, Gandhinagar, Chennai, Bangalore, Belgaum, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Pune, the officials said. Sivasankaran’s firms had allegedly taken a loan of Rs 530 crore in February 2014. The amount increased to Rs 600 crore after becoming a non-performing asset, they said.

The case was registered under sections relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption against British Virgin Islands-based Axcel Sunshine Limited on allegations of perpetrating fraud through the loan accounts of Win Wind Oy, Finland and Axcel Sunshine Limited, the officials said. They said 15 senior officers of IDBI bank, including retired officials, and 24 private officials, including directors and chairmen, and their companies have been booked.