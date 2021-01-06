  • MORE MARKET STATS

BharatPe to raise over Rs 5,000 cr in debt funding in next 2 years, gets Rs 60 crore from Innoven Cap

By: |
January 6, 2021 1:01 PM

The company further announced that it has received Rs 60 crore from Innoven Capital, a venture debt and specialty lending firm.

bharatpeBharatPe at present provides a single interface for all existing UPI apps and allows merchants to accept UPI payments for free, through the BharatPe QR.

Financial Technology firm BharatPe on Wednesday said it plans to raise over Rs 5,000 crore in debt funding in next 2 years to build its lending business.

The company further announced that it has received Rs 60 crore from Innoven Capital, a venture debt and specialty lending firm.

Related News

“As we build the lending business at BharatPe, raising institutional debt is important to us. We plan to raise USD 500-700 million (Rs 3,600 crore – Rs 5,118 crore) of debt capital over the next 2 years. “We are incredibly glad that Innoven Capital is our first supporter on this journey. We look forward to working with Innoven to build a long-term win-win relationship,” BharatPe group president Suhail Sameer said in a statement.

BharatPe at present provides a single interface for all existing UPI apps and allows merchants to accept UPI payments for free, through the BharatPe QR.

It also supports merchants to access credit and other value-added services.

“We are excited to partner with BharatPe as their first institutional debt provider. BharatPe is not only helping millions of merchants to accept UPI payments seamlessly but also enabling them access to credit, which has been a pain point.

“This is a massive market and we look forward to being a partner in BharatPe’s ambitious growth agenda,” Innoven Capital India CEO Ashish Sharma said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. BharatPe to raise over Rs 5000 cr in debt funding in next 2 years gets Rs 60 crore from Innoven Cap
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Private banks close gap with public sector banks on term deposit rates
2RBI fines Bajaj Finance for use of coercive means of recovery
3HDFC Bank records loan growth of 16% in December quarter