  • MORE MARKET STATS

BharatPe aims Rs 1,000 cr loan disbursal to merchants this fiscal

By: |
October 2, 2020 5:52 PM

BharatPe has recorded disbursal of over Rs 80 crore in September 2020 and facilitated loan disbursals to the tune of Rs 150 crore through its partners in the September quarter, it said in a release.

Existing merchants can avail collateral-free loans of up to Rs 7 lakhs at low-interest rates and with minimal paperwork.Existing merchants can avail collateral-free loans of up to Rs 7 lakhs at low-interest rates and with minimal paperwork.

Merchant payment facilitating network BharatPe on Friday said it has disbursed Rs 80 crore loan in September, and targets Rs 1,000 crore disbursal in 2020-21.

BharatPe has recorded disbursal of over Rs 80 crore in September 2020 and facilitated loan disbursals to the tune of Rs 150 crore through its partners in the September quarter, it said in a release.

Related News

“BharatPe has ambitious plans of increasing the number of loan disbursals by 7x this year and would disburse loans worth Rs 1,000 crore in FY21,” the release added.

At a time when collateral-free business loans are difficult to avail from other financial institutions, BharatPe’s success in lending has been fuelled by its sachet-sized daily repayment mechanism that it enables through its UPI QR codes, the company said.

Existing merchants can avail collateral-free loans of up to Rs 7 lakhs at low-interest rates and with minimal paperwork.

The company said its newly launched BharatLoan product has received an unprecedented response from the merchant community.

“Small and medium-sized retail businesses are bouncing back and prepping for the festive season ahead.

“BharatPe intends to be the fintech partner of choice for Indian merchants and will continue to launch new products that enable them to grow their businesses,” said Nishit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, BharatPe.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. BharatPe aims Rs 1000 cr loan disbursal to merchants this fiscal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RBI approves appointment of Committee of Directors to run Dhanlaxmi Bank till appointment of CEO
2SBI, HUL pact for easy credit access and payment solutions to retailers
3Dhanlaxmi Bank CEO Sunil Gurbaxani resigns