Bharat bandh impact on banks: No need to worry, banking services will continue ‘as usual’

As on Monday, the Congress has called for a Bharat Bandh to protest petrol and diesel prices, a bank official has said that it will not impact the banking services and banks’ work will continue as usual. It should be noted that since Monday is the first working day after two-day-long weekend offs at banks in most states, a lot of people may be waiting for their work to get done on Monday.

Banks will continue to function, as usual, a senior official at All India Bank Employees’ Association told FE Online. Earlier when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) employees said that they were going on mass leave on September 4 and 5, rumors started floating on several groups that banking services will be affected for 6-8 days. Later, the government had to clarify that the strike would not have much impact on day-to-day services of the banks.

On Thursday, the Congress announced that it will organise a nationwide shutdown on September 10 over fuel prices, asking other opposition parties and civil society groups to join the protest against the government. The common man was bearing the brunt of the escalating prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said as quoted by PTI.

Meanwhile, the government today said that factors affecting the fuel prices are not in India’s hand. Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that petrol and diesel prices are being hiked due to volatility in international oil prices and strengthening of dollars against many currencies including India.