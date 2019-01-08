Bharat Bandh: Banking services to get disrupted today as PSU bank employees join trade unions strike

By: | Updated: January 8, 2019 10:09 AM

Bank Employees Federation of India and the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) have opted to strike in support of the nation-wide strike call announced by major trade unions against the Narendra Modi-led government's alleged anti-worker policies.

Fast-track hiring to overcome manpower shortage due to retirements: Par panel to PSBsAccording to media reports, about 20 crore workers of the state and central government are expected to join the nationwide strike.

Bank Strike: Banking services may get disrupted today and tomorrow (January 8-9) as a section of public sector bank employees have joined the massive two-day strike that has been called by central trade unions to protest against ‘anti-labour policies’ of the Narendra Modi-led government. It would be safer for bank customers, if possible, to postpone their bank-related work, as several public sector banks have issued advisory for the same.

According to media reports, about 20 crore workers that are part of several trade unions, bank employee unions, farmers’ bodies and teachers’ associations are taking part in the two-day nationwide strike.

In a filing to the BSE last week, IDBI said that the Bank Employees Federation of India and the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) have informed Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) of the two-day nationwide strike on January 8-9, 2019.

The two bank unions have opted to strike in support of the nation-wide strike call announced by major trade unions against the Narendra Modi-led government’s alleged anti-worker policies. The 10 trade unions, which have called for the nation-wide strike against ‘anti-people’ policies by the government, are INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, AICCTU, UTUC, TUCC, LPF and SEWA.

“in the event of AlBEA and BEFI proceeding on strike on January 8-9, 2019, the functioning of bank’s branches/offices in some of the zones may be affected” said Bank of Baroda.

Meanwhile, private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank also said that if the strike call materialises, “the workmen of our bank may take part in the proposed strike on the said date, in which occasion the normal working of the branches/offices of the Bank may get affected during the day”.

Last month as well, more than 1 million employees of various banks including private banks across the country, had observed a 1-day strike to protest against the proposed amalgamation of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda.

