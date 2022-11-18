Banks’ union to go ahead with strike today

The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) on Thursday said that the union will go ahead with the strike on November 19 as talks with Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) have failed. “In the absence of any concrete and positive developments warranting reconsideration of the strike, it has been decided to go ahead with the strike,” CH Venkatachalam, general secretary of the AIBEA said in a statement.

The representatives of the IBA and AIBEA met to iron out the differences in order to avoid the strike. AIBEA had earlier served a notice to the IBA calling a strike against the alleged attacks on unions members in different banks and violation of agreements by the lenders on outsourcing, rotational transfer of employees, adherence of disciplinary action procedure, trade union of representation and job security.

Also Read: PSB stocks outperform private peers in CY22

Bank of Baroda and Punjab & Sind Bank have said that the normal functioning of their branches might get affected on account of the proposed strike and the lenders is staking necessary steps for smooth functioning of the branches.

“A certain section of the Bank’s employees may participate in strike, in which case, it is likely that the normal functioning of the branches or offices of the bank may get affected,” Punjab & Sind Bank said in an exchange filing.

While the strike is called by AIBEA, other unions are supporting the entity’s strike. There are nine unions in the banking sector, including Aibea, All India Bank Officers’ Association, National Confederation of Bank Employees, All India Bank Officers’ Confederation, Bank Employees Federation of India, Indian National Bank Employees’ Federation, Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress, National Organisation of Bank Workers and National Organization of Bank Officers’.